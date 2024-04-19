Browne and McGrath claim they were ‘excluded’ from modular homes briefing

Two Tipperary TDs have criticised a meeting on plans to construct modular homes in Clonmel.

The 82 units would house families fleeing the war in Ukraine which has drawn opposition from some members of the local community.

Local TDs and County Councillors were invited to a briefing by Department of Integration officials in Clonmel yesterday afternoon.

They were to outline the proposals to erect 82 modular homes to house Ukrainian families.

However both Deputy Mattie McGrath and Deputy Martin Browne were tied up with matters in the Dáil so could not attend.

Mattie McGrath says he had been assured that he could attend via Zoom but claims he was locked out of the meeting by Council officials describing it as extremely sinister.

For his part Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has hit out at what he described as the restrictive nature of the meeting on the development on the modular units.

He was chairing a session of the Joint Committee on Public Petitions which convenes on Thursday afternoons. Because all councillors apart from Clonmel elected representatives were excluded from participating in the meeting, it meant that no other Sinn Féin representative was allowed to attend. Cllr Annemarie Ryan was available to do so and had requested to be present.