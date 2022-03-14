Appeal for further donations for Ukraine

The Tipperary Stand with Ukraine campaign have renewed their appeal for supplies.

Last week a full articulated lorry made its way to the those fleeing the conflict, however, organisers say unfortunately it was not close to enough.

They had previously stopped the collection of some items but are now renewing their appeal for medical supplies, medicine, food and fire extinguishers.

The group are also asking anyone in the county who may have tools for rescue teams such as ; spades, shovels, empty sandbags, batteries, walkie-talkies, crowbars, and sledgehammers to donate them.