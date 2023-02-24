Over 1,500 Ukrainian refugees now living in Tipperary

The Cashel – Tipperary Local Electoral Area is home to by far the most Ukrainian refugees in the Premier County.

According to CSO figures over 1,500 PPSNs have been issued to people arriving in Tipperary from the war torn country by week ending February 12th.

440 are now living in the Cashel – Tipp area, with 251 in the Clonmel LEA, 211 in Carrick on Suir, the Nenagh LEA has 197 Ukrainian refugees and 142 in Roscrea – Templemore.

Thurles accounts for 133 while there are 113 in Cahir and 26 in the Newport LEA.

Nationally almost 75,000 Personal Public Service Numbers have been issued to arrivals from Ukraine.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, made up 46 per cent and 21 per cent of arrivals to date, according to figures from the CSO.

Over 12,600 people enrolled in further education and training courses at the start of the month.

10,680 of those were enrolled in further education English language courses.