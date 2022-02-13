Inland Fisheries Ireland is to recruit new Seasonal Fisheries Officers in Tipperary.

Nearly 50 posts are being filled across the country.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is the state agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling.

They have launched a recruitment drive to hire 49 Seasonal Fisheries officers with two posts in the Premier County.

The six-month posts are divided across seven River Basin Districts, covering sixteen counties including Tipperary, Cork, Limerick and Clare, with recruitment getting underway immediately.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers from Tipp will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Those interested in applying for a six-month Seasonal Fisheries Officer role can apply on-line at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, before the deadline of Monday, February 21st, 2022