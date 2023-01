A meeting will be held this evening to plan a popular festival in the Premier County.

The Tipperary Town St. Patrick’s Festival will return this March to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.

A public meeting will be held this evening in Roches Bar on O’Brien St. in Tipperary Town at 7.15pm.

All are welcome to attend, and those who cannot attend but have ideas for the festival can email them to [email protected].