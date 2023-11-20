Vacant Property information evening planned for Roscrea

The second in a series of events to help Vacant Property Owners get their building back into use is taking place tonight in Roscrea.

Local authority officials will be available in the Annex in Damer House in Roscrea at 6pm to provide information on the various grants and supports available.

It’s being done in partnership between Tipperary County Council and the Roscrea Town Team who are focusing on revitalising the town centre.

Town Regeneration Officer Áine McCarthy says getting people back living overhead shops and offices is a key part of their plans.