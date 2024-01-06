Tipperary homeless figures unchanged

40 people were registered as homeless in Tipperary in November.

The latest State figures on emergency accommodation show the total nationally was more than 13,500.

The number for the Premier County was unchanged from October but down from the 45 recorded in September.

Focus Ireland wants a ‘fairer share’ of new social housing allocated to people who’ve been homeless long-term.

It’s seeking urgent government action as the number of children who are homeless has risen over 4,100 for the first time.