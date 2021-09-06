Tipperary County Council housing project shortlisted for national award

A housing estate in Clonmel is in the running for a prestigious award.

The Glenconnor scheme is up for a Community Housing Award from the Irish Council for Social Housing.

People can vote for Glenconnor on www.icsh.ie between now and September 13th.

Architect Liam Ryan spoke on Tipp Today about the housing development which is among five across the country which have been shortlisted for the award.

“As Sinéad Carr, my director, in a little video we made, said, really we almost only begin when the tenants move in because it’s our scheme and they’re our tenants.

“For me today, the real success of Glenconnor Hill is how well it’s been received and what a lovely community that have now moved into it.

“I designed it as a village, with a green, the houses in two little slender curves around the green and then everything looking to the mountains beyond.

“But really, a real village is only the people in it, rather than the houses that make the village and they’ve made it that.”