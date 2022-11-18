Tipp accounts for less than 3% of Irish mortgages

The latest Mortgage Profile Report by the Banking & Payments Federation shows most of the properties financed in the region covering Tipp have been self-builds.

Tipperary comes under the South Midwest area with Kerry and Clare and in H1 of 2022 79% of the homes that received a mortgage here were built by the owners, the highest number nationwide.

54% of first time buyers bought detached houses or bungalows, while the median age for those purchasing their first home in this region was 35.

The median property value in the South Midwest has risen to €342,000, with the average basic income for those considered ‘mover purchases’ has risen to €92,000.

Tipperary currently accounts 2.7% of the national lending volume when it comes to mortgages.