Seriously ill Tipperary woman fears being made homeless

A Clonmel woman with Stage 4 cancer fears she is going to end up on the street.

Eleanor Fitzgerald was one the Tipperary tenants that was issued with an eviction notice following the Government’s decision to lift the ban.

She says that her health limits her from going to the council offices regularly, and that she feels like she’s just a number.

While Eleanor is on the social housing list , she says like many others there is nothing available to her and she worries about her medical care should be officially evicted from the premises.

Speaking to Tipp FM News Eleanor said it’s taken also taken a toll on her mental health.

“Every knock I hear at the door my heat pounds…the doorbell rings my heart pounds. I’ve literally become a recluse in the house now. I’m kind of scared to go out in case I come back and everything is locked up and I can’t get in, can’t get at my medication.

“This is my family home – I was born and reared here in this house. So that’s my predicament now – being homeless and nobody seems to care.”

Eleanor says she has contacted the council to explain her healthcare issues, but has never met the same staff member twice.

“Stage 4 – it’s in the bones. End of story now, there’s no stage 5. I’m on medication, I should be getting injections but I don’t know where I’ll be. In the next 5 seconds that door could be pounded on, I don’t know.

“I’m worried sick.”