Rents in Tipperary have surged in the last 12 months

According to property website Daft.ie the average rent in the Premier County now stands at €1,257 per month.

Market rents in Tipperary were on average 15.4% higher in the second quarter of 2023 than a year previously.

This compares with a 10.7% increase nationally in the last 12 months.

The latest Daft.ie report shows that at €1,257 per month the cost of renting in Tipp is still significantly below the national average of €1,792 – this is up a whopping 119% from its lowest point.

The biggest increase in the last 12 months in the county was for a two-bed house which now averages €986 per month which is an increase of 17.7% compared to the same period last year.

Leitrim is the cheapest county for renters where the average is €1,014 while South County Dublin tops the standing at €2,601 per month.