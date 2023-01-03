No major change in Tipp property prices over last three months

The latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report has revealed property prices in Tipperary have stayed steady during quarter 4 of 2022.

According to the report for the quarter, the median asking price for a property in the Premier is still €195,000 which shows that prices in Tipperary have risen by €20,000 when compared with 2021.

For a 3-bed, semi-detached house in Tipp, prices rose by €5,500 over the quarter to €185,000 highlighting that prices are also up by €20,000 in this segment when analysed with the figures from the same time the previous year.

In contrast, the price of a 4-bed semi-detached property in the county rose by €25 in Q4 to €199,975, showing a drop of €5,025 when compared to 2021 prices.

By the end of Q4, there were just 556 properties for sale in Tipp, with the average time for a property to go sale agreed after being placed on the market standing at almost 3 months.

Looking at the national picture, MyHome.ie has 15,000 properties for sale, which the author of the report, Conall MacCoille, describes as “an improvement on 2022” but “still below pre-pandemic levels of 20,000.”

The average time to go sale agreed nationally in Q4 was 2.7 months.