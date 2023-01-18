Nenagh housing approved

Proposals for a significant housing development in Nenagh have been granted permission by Tipperary County Council following a lengthy planning process.

Lisbunny Developments Limited is the company behind the plans for Tyone which were originally lodged back in April of last year.

The proposals were for the construction of 92 houses with pedestrian and cycle access off the Tyone Road while vehicles would come through Ormond Drive to the south-east of the site.

Further information was sought by the council on June 1st last which was provided by the developer in November.

Tipperary County Council has now granted conditional approval.