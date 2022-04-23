The Mica Redress Scheme could be extended to Tipperary.

Sinn Féin’s calling for the scheme to be extended to every county in Ireland.

The scheme announced last year only covers Donegal and Mayo – and the department’s considering extending it to Clare, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary.

But a new report by an expert group says the problem may be far more widespread than feared.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the scheme should cover any home affected by the defective blocks:

“We need the Government to stop dragging their heels publish the legislation and make sure all counties where there are homes with defective blocks are eligible to access the scheme.”