McGrath: Greedy developers making huge money from international crisis

A Tipperary TD has accused some developers of making money out of International Protection Applicants and those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Mattie McGrath made the comments while questioning Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman on the situation in Cashel.

Locals were informed last Friday that 74 IPA’s were due to be housed at the Cashel Town Hostel on John Street from yesterday – the privately owned business has been used as emergency accommodation by Tipperary County Council.

Minister O’Gorman told the Dáil that housing or shelters would not be taken from Irish people for those coming from other countries.

However Deputy McGrath says this was what is happening in Cashel.

“You say you won’t take away housing or shelters but this is what’s happening in Cashel. And your Department officials told me that they want accommodation, their duty is to get it from wherever, whoever, whatever.

“So we need to be very realistic. And I salute the people that took in Ukrainians in their own houses and homes – the spirit of the Meitheal and the welcoming Irish. But this is a situation now where greedy developers are buying up premises – and some of them are in very bad condition – and getting a fortune. Some of them got €15 million.”