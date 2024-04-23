Locals fear Clonmel modular homes will house International Protection Applicants

A group picketing at the site proposed in Clonmel to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine believe it will be used for all nationalities.

The Department of Integration is planning to place 82 modular units on HSE owned land near the rugby club.

Posters have been erected on railings at the site outlining their concerns and opposition with some reading ‘Locals First’, ‘No Unvetted’ while another includes a warning that there will be ‘big trouble’ if it goes ahead.

Dee Dempsey from the Clonmel Concerned Residents Group says locals need to be consulted on the plans.

She outlined on Tipp Today earlier what they hope to achieve.

“First and foremost to stop this happening without reasonable conversation, meetings and the people of the town and the residents especially around in the four housing estates and the halting site – that these unknown individuals would become their new neighbours.

“These people are genuinely concerned and they do not consent to this happening without any information being given.”

Dee Dempsey also claims Travellers have acquired squatters rights over the parcel of land as they have been grazing their horses there for years.

“The trouble will be that for 35 years the horses have been on that field giving these Travellers – they have the right, they actually have squatters rights – they have rights to the land legally.”