Local Councillor advises those facing eviction to contact the County Council

People in private rented accommodation who have been issued with eviction notices are being advised to contact Tipperary County Council even if they do not receive Housing Assistance Payment.

The issue was highlighted by Councillor Anne Marie Ryan who says many private tenants are facing losing their home in the coming months and feel they have no place to turn.

The Tipp Town based Independent representative says there are options for people who find themselves in this situation.

“So the first thing to do is if you are in private rented accommodation and you’re not on the local authority housing list you can still contact the council and let them know that you’ve received a notice to quit.

“The council then will assess your income and see if you are below the €53,000 per annum earnings then it is possible you can avail of the Tenant In-Situ Scheme.”

This scheme allows the Housing Agency to buy rental properties from private landlords who are selling, so the properties can continue to be rented to the tenants who are living there.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan says many people in private rented accommodation fear falling between the gaps as they do not qualify for social housing supports.

“It seems to be the council liaising with the Department of Housing to help roll out this scheme and they’re treating it on a case by case basis. The important thing is for anybody out there who has a notice to quit – who is a private tenant – who is not in receipt of social housing support – there is some help there.

“So you can contact me or contact any of your councillors and we’ll help you get the ball rolling to make sure that you’re not in a situation where you find yourself homeless in a few months.