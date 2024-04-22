Lack of consultation on Clonmel modular units an issue

A local sports club say they are completely in the dark about plans to construct 82 modular units in Clonmel to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Clonmel Rugby Club say there has been no consultation on the proposals for HSE owned land adjacent to the grounds at Ard Gaoithe.

Chairman JJ Killian says they have sought to purchase some of that land in the past for planned expansion but to no avail.

He told Tipp Today that they are not objecting to anyone being housed there but are unhappy with the lack of information.

“We are not objecting to anything or anybody – one of out core values as a club is that of inclusivity and diversity. That would be the last thing on our minds – I want to be really clear on that we are not objecting to any development there. We will need room to expand and we have made applications over the years to the HSE who own that land indicting our wish to purchase six acres of land immediately west of the club – we’ve had no response.”