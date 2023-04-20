Information evening on vacant and derelict homes in Ballingarry this evening

It’s being organised by local Councillor Imelda Goldsboro and will be delivered by the Fianna Fail spokesperson on housing Senator Mary Fitzpatrick.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Goldsboro said it’s an opportunity for people to find out what schemes and initiatives are available.

“The Help to Buy scheme where up to a maximum of €30,000 of a deposit can be given to couples who are intending on building or buying their own home. The Croí Cónaithe scheme which is doing up the derelict and vacant properties – there’s up to €50,000 of a grant for that. The Repair and Leasing scheme and the First Home Shared Equity scheme to name but a few.

“There will be information packs there on the different schemes or grants that they’re interest in applying for.”

The meeting gets underway in Ballingarry Community Centre at 8pm.