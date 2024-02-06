Information evening in Carrick on derelict and vacant sites

The incentives available for owners of vacant and derelict sites will be outlined at an information evening in Carrick on Suir this week.

The event is being organised by the Carrick on Suir Town team and Tipperary County Council.

Aine McCarthy is the Town Regeneration Officer with the local authority – she says there are a number of funding options available.

“The really popular grant at the moment is the Croi Conaithe grant. That was expanded in the middle of last year to go from €50,000 up to €70,000 for a property to bring that back into use and also so an owner of a property can make it available for rent. They can receive one grant for that and they can also get another grant for actually upgrading their principle primary residence.”