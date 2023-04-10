Four Tipp properties on sale for those with over 1 million to spend

Four properties in Tipperary are currently on the market with price tags well in excess of one million Euro.

At the other end of the scale on Daft.ie is a one-bed derelict house at Bredagh which is two kilometres from Lorrha – this is listed for 50,000.

The North Tipp village of Ballingarry is would appear to be the Premier County’s most expensive area with Killaleigh Castle and Sopwell Hall Estate on the market for 8.5 million.

Belleview House on the shores of Lough Derg has a price tag of 4.8 million while the Ardsallagh Estate near Fethard is tagged at 2.65 million.

Also topping the million mark is the 32 room Moyaliffe House near Ballycahill at 1.85 million.