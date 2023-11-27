English: Homeless figures in Tipperary a huge concern

Someone has been made homeless in County Tipperary for every day this year.

365 people have presented themselves to the county council looking for emergency accommodation so far in 2023.

Cllr Pat English says the local authority are struggling to deal with these numbers.

He says a new plans is needed to deal with this crisis.

“There’s a serious amount of homeless presentations – 365 presentations this year. Its an ongoing issue – we’re nowhere to put homeless people in the county. There’s one place in Clonmel – its not a Council run one – and there was one in Cashel which is closed now. There’s a couple of B&B’s but there’s nowhere else and an awful lot of people are sleeping rough, out on the roads or in cars.”