CSO reveal Tipperary house completions

86 new dwellings were completed in Tipperary in the first three months of 2022.

According to the Central Statistics Office 44 of these were one off houses while 25 were part of housing schemes.

17 apartments were also finished in the first quarter.

The figures are based on the ESB Networks new connections data.

The Nenagh electoral area had the most completions at 19 while Clonmel had the lowest with 2.

Nationally a total of 5,669 dwelling completions were recorded between January and March.

A breakdown of the dwelling completions by electoral area in Tipperary is available on the Tipp FM website.

Nenagh – 19

Thurles – 15

Cashel – Tipperary – 15

Newport – 9

Roscrea – Templemore – 9

Cahir – 9

Carrick on Suir – 8

Clonmel – 2