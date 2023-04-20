Council urged to provide 3rd level student accommodation in Clonmel

There are calls the provision of student accommodation on the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel to be explored.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose raised the issue at this month’s meeting of the Borough District.

Councillor Ambrose asked that the local authority in conjunction with the other partners on the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel explore the possible funding streams available for the construction of 3rd level student accommodation.

The Clonmel campus of the Technological University of the Shannon will be relocating to the former army barracks which will also house a new Garda Station for Clonmel.

The Fianna Fáil representative pointed out that the town doesn’t have any designated student accommodation and welcomed the response from officials that it would be looked at when the full footprint for Kickham Barracks is finalised.

Siobhan Ambrose says this site would not only offer reasonable priced accommodation to current and future students but in addition it would also free up existing rented accommodation around Clonmel.

Her notice of motion was backed by Mayor Pat English who said students currently enrolled at TUS in Clonmel are finding it very hard to secure accommodation which would only become more difficult with the plans to expand.