In a bid to cut down the current refusal rates of up to 25 percent, Tipperary County Council has commenced a choice based letting.

The new system started this week and people can now log in, view properties and bid for ones they are eligible for.

The current refusal rate in the county is between 23 and 25 percent.

Housing applicants have been issued with letters with a username and log in details to give them access to the lettings.

In order to be considered, people must bid on a property.