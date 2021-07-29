Cashel – Tipperary area accounts for majority of home completions in Premier County

There’s been an increase in the number of home completions in the second quarter of the year, as Covid restrictions eased.

CSO figures show over 5,000 new houses and apartments were completed.

That represents an increase of 55 per cent on the same period last year, when the first wave of Covid restrictions were introduced

Locally, 75 new houses and apartments were completed in Tipperary in the 2nd quarter including 28 in the Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Area.

Only three dwellings each were completed in the Clonmel and Cahir areas in that time.