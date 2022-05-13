Campaign to rebuild home for local woman following tragic fire

A local woman is trying to raise money to rebuild her home in Ballingarry following a devastating fire.

In February Emma Scott’s home caught fire during which she lost her husband, her home, and most of her possessions.

Since then she has been living in her daughter’s home with five of them sharing one bedroom.

All that remains of the house is the four walls, and a number of local trades people and members of the community have offered their services to rebuild her home but they need to raise money to cover the cost of materials.

Her community and friends have decided to help her and have organised a Go Fund Me appealing to people to help them reach their goal of €60,000.

Speaking on Tipp Today Emma described what it’s been like emotionally since the tragedy.

“When I am… with all the girls I’m better, it’s when I’m on my own and the kids are gone to bed or whatever.

“I walked into the room the other day and Emily came in and I was crying when she came in and she said we got this and she’s only 9, but other days then she could have a breakdown herself.”

“I have to go through all their emotions as well.”

The Go Fund Me page can be found here