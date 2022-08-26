An Bord Pleanala approves development of 63 homes in Thurles

An Bord Pleanala has approved a housing development in Thurles.

A third party appeal had been lodged against the plans for the estate on the eastern edge of the town.

This planning application dates back to June of 2020 when Ormonde Homes Ltd sought permission for 63 houses at Lognafulla on the L4009.

Approval was given by Tipperary County Council in January of last year for the 2.3 hectare site which is adjacent to the existing estates of Dún Lia and Elmwood – Hazelwood.

40 submissions were made to the local authority during the planning process – following the granting of permission one of those who made a submission took their concerns to An Bord Pleanala.

While there was no objection to the proposed housing development as residents always knew more houses were to be built they did highlight issues such as a substantial increase in traffic, roads being too narrow, shortage of parking and safety concerns for children playing in the area.

Having considered the application An Bord Pleanála has granted permission subject to 20 conditions.