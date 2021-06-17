Approval in principle for Cahir local authority development

Tipperary County Council’s efforts to tackle the local authority housing list have received a welcome boost.

Forty three new social dwellings have been approved for Cahir.

The mix of apartments and houses at Mountain View in the town has been given approval in principle by the Department of Housing according to Deputy Jackie Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil representative says its one of many projects in the pipeline.

“This is good news for Cahir and I suppose its coming on the top of other announcements in the county as well.”

“In Glencarrig in Roscrea there was 46 houses announced a couple of weeks ago. We also have houses being built in Thurles, Templetuohy and Tipperary Town at the moment so there is houses getting built.”

“While we hear all about the major urban centres, there is a huge shortage of houses in Tipperary as well so anywhere we get a development like this is most welcome.”

“There is land at Stereame in Nenagh where there is a possibility of building more houses as well and I know the council are looking at it.”