19 houses in a mid-Tipp town to be used as homeless accommodation

Tipperary County Council told a recent meeting of the Thurles-Templemore MD that 19 of the 23 homes in Stradavoher Court in Thurles have been bought by Novas.

The group is a voluntary organisation and AHB that works with families and single adults who are homeless or at risk of being homeless with more than 30 services in counties including Limerick, Clare, and Tipp.

Councillors had raised concerns that these units may not be used as social housing however Una Burns Head of Advocacy and Communications with Novas says all of their homes go to people on the local authority’s waiting list.

“All the houses that we buy as an AHB are used for social housing and that is the way for all Approved Housing bodies so when Novas buy properties in any county and Tipperary is no exception they are done in collaboration with the local authority and the people that live in those houses are nominated by the local authority and come directly for the local authority social housing waiting list, so absolutely the people that will be in those properties will be tenants that are seeking long term social housing.”

Una also told Tipp FM about their future plans locally in the coming months and years.

“The lasting solution to homelessness is housing and the wrap around supports that people need to stay in that housing. So whether that is increasing people’s life skills, or supporting people who might have a learning disability to stay in their home we want to be able to do that so we need to be providing more houses. We are absolutely committed to providing more houses in Tipperary in collaboration with the local authority to help them and to provide more solutions and more long term solutions to housing.”