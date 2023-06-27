Hospitals serving Tipp account for almost 20% of patients on trolleys

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 20% of the total number of patients waiting on trolleys today.

INMO figures show that a total of 467 people are without a bed today in Irish hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is experiencing the highest levels of overcrowding nationwide, with 79 people on a trolley throughout the emergency department and wards.

That is followed by Cork University Hospital with 61 and St. James’s Hospital with 49.

Locally, Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has four people on trolleys in the emergency department, while Nenagh General Hospital has one patient without a bed today.