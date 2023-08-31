Worst ever overcrowding for August at UHL

Over 9,700 people were admitted to hospital without a bed in August.

It’s the worst on record for the month, with University Hospital Limerick the most overcrowded with 1,885 patients waiting for a bed according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

This compares with just 29 in August of 2009.

264 patients who were admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel had to be treated on trolleys last month while Nenagh Hospital had 5.

The INMO is warning of ‘difficult and dangerous times in our hospitals’ this Winter.