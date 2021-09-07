Women in Tipperary urged to carry out regular checks for breast cancer

The death from breast cancer of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding over the weekend has once again brought the issue to the fore.

Jennifer Jones Hickey from the Circle of Friends cancer support group in Tipperary Town was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 29 having put off going to the doctor for a number of months.

Speaking on Tipp Today she said it’s vital that women carry out regular checks from a young age.

“We need to be speaking more about it – we need to talk more.”

“It needs to be normalised from a younger age – I think definitely from the end of school going age women need to get to know themselves more, that we actually know when there are changes going on in our body.”

“Just saying it to our Mam or saying it to the doctor. Don’t ever be scared of being told ‘it’s okay’ or saying that I’m wasting someone’s time because you’re not wasting anyone’s time.”

“I think just being more openly speaking to your friends about it again is a big thing.”