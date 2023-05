The boil water notice for the Glengar Public Water Supply Scheme in West Tipp has been lifted.

The notice was issued on the 3rd of March due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply and impacted customers in Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East and West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East and West, Lissowen and surrounding areas.

Following the receipt of satisfactory verification monitoring results the 470 people impacted can now resume using the water supply