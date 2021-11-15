Welcome return to in-person services at Mid-Western Cancer Support Centre

Face-to-face appointments will resume today at the Mid-Western Cancer Support Centre in University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

This is the first time that people will be able to physically attend the centre since March of 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The centre will open for half days from 9am until 1pm, Monday to Friday, for counselling and relaxation therapies with safety precautions in place to protect patients and staff.

It’s hoped these half day openings will lead to a full re-opening by January.

For more information, call 061 4785163 or visit the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation website.

Meanwhile in-person services for parents seeking support after a bereavement will resume in Tipperary tonight.

Anam Cara has been relying on online supports since the start of the pandemic, but face-to-face meetings restart at the Horse & Jockey Hotel at 7.15 tonight.

The service is available to parents of any age who have suffered a bereavement, and those attending will be asked to abide with public health measures.