Visiting restrictions eased at UHL

Normal visiting for inpatient wards at University Hospital Limerick is being gradually restored, as of this week.

This doesn’t include Wards 1B, 1D and the trauma ward, where outbreak management for both the flu and Covid is still in place.

As part of the gradual restoration of normal visiting, there will be scheduled visiting slots for one visitor per patient at the Dooradoyle hospital.

Visits can be booked online here

For the moment, visiting is still not allowed at Wards 1B, 1D and the trauma ward, but updates on this will also be on the UHL booking site.

Visiting takes place between 2pm and 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

Anyone visiting the hospital will have to wear a face mask and these are available at the hospital entrance, observe hand hygiene and complete a Covid questionnaire.

The hospital advise anyone feeling unwell not to visit the hospital.

Restrictions remain in place for the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

The only exceptions are:

– Parents visiting children in hospital,

– People assisting confused patients; for example, dementia,

– Visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life.

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.

In cases where exemptions apply, the hospital strongly recommend that people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to themselves, the patients and staff.

People are also advised not to visit patients outside on the hospital grounds, due to Covid transmission risks.