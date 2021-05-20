University Hospital status for Clonmel hospital

The elevation to University Hospital status for South Tipperary General is seen as a major boost for the facility.

The Clonmel hospital is partnered academically with UCC.

General manager of Tipperary University Hospital Maria Barry says the upgrade should make a difference when it comes to attracting and retaining staff.

“We are training a significant amount of students – a significant amount of the workforce of the future so I think it is only timely that the hospital in Clonmel is recognised as a University Hospital.”

“I think it will add to the recruitment and retention of staff. I think people always want to work in those centres that are clearly linked with academic partners and you know we’re linked to UCC, we also have students coming from UL, WIT and UCD so I think its time that the hospital was recognised.”