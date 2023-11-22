UHL more than twice as overcrowded as any other hospital today

489 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

INMO figures show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding – the facility which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick has 94 patients on trolleys which is more than double the next highest.

Cork University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital both have 45 patients without a bed.

The nursing union reports 20 patients being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.