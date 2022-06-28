UHL staffing levels described as horrendous

A Tipperary woman has detailed her experience with her mother at UHL as “a nightmare”.

Louise told Tipp Today that since the closure of Nenagh’s A&E Department in 2009, caring for her mother has been made more stressful.

While commending the UHL staff for doing everything they can, she highlighted the severe lack of beds by telling Fran that her mother has been subjected to trolleys and chairs on multiple occasions and that the closure of the A&E in Nenagh is costing people more financially and that the distance to the regional is costing them their “lives.”

She recounted one experience of her 85-year-old mother’s stoma bag bursting in UHL and burning her skin, but that there were not enough staff to come to her aid.

“One of the times, her stoma bag burst. It was scalding the skin and there was nobody around that could deal with it. It’s so stressful for her and nobody can come near her, they’re so busy. It’s been a nightmare. A nightmare. It’s stressful on myself, as I would be the main caregiver. We don’t have any home help set up, although we have applied for it. It’s just horrendous.

“All I know is that, in the long run, the cost has been a lot more than closing it. They should’ve left it open. The cost is horrendous, both in terms of finances and in terms of lives. It’s been very trying on people having to, instead of going to Nenagh, having to shlep all the way to the regional when there are perfectly viable facilities in Nenagh to deal with a lot of things.

“Everyone has had to deal with those consequences of closing Nenagh and Ennis A&E. They know they shouldn’t have closed them.”