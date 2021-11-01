UHL most overcrowded hospital throughout October

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country last month.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the hospital – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – treated 1,269 people who were without a bed during October.

This was 205 more than for the same month last year.

The next highest was Letterkenny University Hospital with 943.

Meanwhile staff at Tipperary University Hospital cared for 89 people who were without a bed during October while Nenagh General had 15.

In all 8,645 patients were left without a bed at hospitals across the country last month.