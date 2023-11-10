UHL once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country

481 people are being treated on trolleys at the country’s hospitals this afternoon.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show the busiest facility is once again University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle facility which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has 82 patients without a bed – 32 of them are being cared for on trolleys or chairs around the Emergency Department with the remaining 50 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 12 patients on trolleys with 3 at Nenagh Hospital.