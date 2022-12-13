UHL once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Nearly 70 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the facility which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country.

With 66 patients on trolleys UHL accounts for more than 10% of the total number of 641 without a bed at hospitals across the county today.

11 are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department of Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while there is one patient without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.