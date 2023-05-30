UHL expansion plans welcomed

UL Hospitals Group has welcomed the acceleration of infrastructure development at University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp.

Pending planning permission approval, the next phase of additional works will be carried out directly adjacent to the 96-bed block currently under construction at UHL, and create the lower part of the next block over which the proposed second 96-bed block can be developed.

It is anticipated that an application for planning permission, which will include extensions to the two-storey underground car park, and to the ground-floor and first-floor of the building that houses the hospital’s Critical Care Block, Emergency Department and Renal Services, will be finalised in the coming months for the works.

This initiative represents the largest increase in national hospital bed capacity in the history of the HSE, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.