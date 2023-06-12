UHL accounts for almost quarter of those on trolleys today

Over 100 people are being treated on trolleys at the two main hospitals serving the Premier County today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 386 people in a similar situation at hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is by far the most overcrowded with no beds for 91 people who have been admitted. Next in line is Sligo University Hospital with 32.

Meanwhile Tipperary University Hospital has 11 patients being cared for on trolleys with none reported at Nenagh Hospital.