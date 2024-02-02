UHL accounts for 1-in-4 of the patients on hospital trolleys today

Nearly a quarter of people waiting for a hospital bed across the country today are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

The facility – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 112 patients on trolleys making it by far the most overcrowded in the country.

Cork University Hospital is next in line with 40 people without a bed.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 476 people waiting for beds nationwide.

13 people who have been admitted to Nenagh Hospital are without a bed today while there are 7 people on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel.