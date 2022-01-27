Trolley numbers ease at UHL

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has eased in the last 24 hours, but it still has the highest trolley figure in the country this afternoon.

The INMO says 70 people are awaiting a bed there this afternoon, down from a record-breaking 111 yesterday.

Nationally, there are 532 people on hospital trolleys including 14 at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Yesterday, UL Hospitals Group appealed to the public to consider all alternative care options, where possible, before presenting to the Emergency Department in Limerick.