Tipp people urged to support Thurles man battling cancer in New Zealand

A Thurles family are hoping to raise €20,000 for a family member who is battling cancer in New Zealand.

Willie Diggins has been living in New Zealand since 2011, where he still lives with this partner and child.

He beat cancer of the oesophagus in 2018, but the cancer returned this year and he has had to give up his job.

People at home here in Tipp have now rallied together and set up a GoFundMe page to help Willie and his family in this trying time.

His sister Ann Marie spoke on Tipp Today about why they set up the fundraiser.

“Our own local community in Thurles, his friends, his cousins, his extended family, work colleagues, have all been massively supportive.

“Just on the GoFundMe website, the tagline is Diggins Does it Again, battles cancer for the second time, basically because affectionately, he’s known to all his friends as Diggins.

“If anyone wants to throw a fiver or a tenner in, it would absolutely be greatly appreciated.”

Willie has a scan in October, which will give them a better indication of how the treatment is working.

To find out more or support the GoFundMe campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/diggins-does-it-again-round-2-battle-with-cancer?qid=e87a6a3794c5078e74350511e2543cbc.