Tipp Carers to be recognised through the Heart of Gold campaign

Family Carers Ireland who have been hosting a week long awareness and recognition initiative for all those who selflessly provide care to their loved ones will finish with their national fundraising event today.

Heart of Gold, now in its second year, is a special fundraising campaign dedicated to raising vital funds, awareness and appreciation for family carers.

Speaking to Tipp FM about the importance of today local Carers Support Manager and councillor Richie Molloy stressed that all funds collected in Tipperary will be spent on services within the county.

He is encouraging people to support the cause and make sure carers are not forgotten.

“You would see now in fairness that a lot of people do wear those pins throughout the year and people are often curios as to what the pin means and it’s another way to create awareness- who are the family cares are and what they do, and they are often very much the forgotten people of Irish society.”

Giving carers a break and recognising their work is hugely important this week according to a Tipperary nurse.

Mary Ryan is a dementia nurse specialist locally with Family Carers Ireland and has been speaking as the group wrap up their week of fundraising and awareness raising for those who give their time to look after their loved ones.

Mary told Tipp FM that they took a group of cares to Doneraile earlier in this week to show their appreciation.

She says that for many a day like that would be a rarity.

“It is nice for us to just give something back to them, for a change, for them to feel valued, because they are working 24/7 caring for their loved ones, so it is nice for them to have a break and show that it is appreciated.”