Tipp blood donors urgently needed

Tipperary blood donors are being asked to step up to the mark as the demand from hospitals continues to rise.

Current hospital blood requirement are nearly 6% higher than this time last year

All blood types are welcome but the Irish Blood Transfusion Service say they have a particular need for all the type negative bloods at the moment; O negative, B negative and AB negative.

In particular they have a need for O negative donors who are often called ‘universal donors’ because anyone can receive the red blood cells from their donations and it can be used for emergency transfusions.

IBTS are holding clinics at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh from 4.50pm to 8.10pm for the next four days.

We are in Nenagh for four days next week, which is a big ask, so any help in promoting the clinic would be much appreciated.

New donors welcome – appointments can be made on 1800 222 111.