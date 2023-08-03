Thurles boil water notice remains in place

There is a call for more clarity on the lifting of a boil water notice for the Thurles area.

Cllr. Jim Ryan says there is widespread anger at the continuing situation which has seen a notice in place for the past three weeks impacting over 11,000 customers.

He says it is the poor communication from Uisce Eireann that is most the frustrating part and deeming it wholly unacceptable.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr. Ryan wants to see more urgency in finding a solution.

“Irish Water and the HSE weren’t happy with it due to a lack of chlorine levels so the boil notice for Thurles is to continue on again. I just think it’s a disgrace – its just not good enough and I think action needs to be taken in relation to it.”

The areas affected include Hollycross, Thurles, Ballycahill, Bouladuff, Dovea, Borrisoleigh and Drom and surrounding areas.